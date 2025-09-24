Left Menu

Nations Rally for Unity as Trump Promotes 'America First' at UN Assembly

Global leaders at the UN General Assembly advocated for international cooperation to address critical challenges such as war, poverty, and climate change. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphasized the need for multilateralism. However, US President Donald Trump promoted an “America First” agenda, criticizing the UN's effectiveness and calling for national interests.

24-09-2025
The stage was set at the UN General Assembly for a global call to arms — not for conflict, but for unity in tackling worldwide challenges including war, poverty, and climate chaos. Leaders from across the globe, including France's President Emmanuel Macron and South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, reinforced the plea for cooperation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphatically appealed for multilateralism, underscoring that only through collective effort can critical issues be addressed. Yet, in stark contrast, US President Donald Trump delivered an "America First" discourse, highlighting national interests over international collaboration, and critiquing the UN's effectiveness.

The situation reflected a fundamental divide in global diplomacy. While some leaders rallied around the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, others, led by Trump, echoed sentiments of national sovereignty. The meeting underscored the challenge of reconciling these differing visions in efforts to address today's complex global issues.

