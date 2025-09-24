Nations Rally for Unity as Trump Promotes 'America First' at UN Assembly

The stage was set at the UN General Assembly for a global call to arms — not for conflict, but for unity in tackling worldwide challenges including war, poverty, and climate chaos. Leaders from across the globe, including France's President Emmanuel Macron and South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung, reinforced the plea for cooperation.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres emphatically appealed for multilateralism, underscoring that only through collective effort can critical issues be addressed. Yet, in stark contrast, US President Donald Trump delivered an "America First" discourse, highlighting national interests over international collaboration, and critiquing the UN's effectiveness.

The situation reflected a fundamental divide in global diplomacy. While some leaders rallied around the principles of mutual respect and cooperation, others, led by Trump, echoed sentiments of national sovereignty. The meeting underscored the challenge of reconciling these differing visions in efforts to address today's complex global issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)