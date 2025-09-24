Left Menu

Demographic Dynamics: India's Future at Stake

Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju warns of the potential demographic decline in India due to a shrinking birth rate. Speaking at Goa Raj Bhavan, he emphasized the need for corrective measures to maintain India's status as a young nation. Governor Raju suggested learning from other countries' mistakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju has raised an alarm over the decreasing birth rate in India, warning of a potential demographic decline. Despite India's current status as a young nation, this advantage could erode in two decades without proactive measures, he cautioned in a PTI interview at Goa Raj Bhavan.

The 74-year-old governor, appointed in July, urged India to avoid repeating the errors of other nations, stressing the importance of adhering to the 'hum do, hamare do' philosophy to safeguard the future. He noted that a precipitous decline in birth rates poses its own set of challenges, as witnessed globally, particularly in countries like China.

Governor Raju pointed to the dire situation in America, which now relies heavily on immigration to address workforce shortages. He emphasized the necessity of preparing India's demographic strategy for the coming decades, highlighting the importance of this issue for policymakers at both the state and central government levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

