Unfulfilled Statehood Promises Spark Protests in Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his disappointment on Wednesday regarding the unfulfilled promise of statehood to the region. His comments followed protest eruptions in Ladakh, demanding statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule.

Responding to the violent protests, Abdullah pointed out that the people of Ladakh were never promised statehood. Despite celebrating their Union Territory status post-2019's Article 370 abrogation, there's a sense of betrayal and anger now, he noted. Emphasizing the democratic and peaceful efforts of Jammu and Kashmir citizens, Abdullah lamented the ongoing unfulfilled statehood promise, describing the situation as one of 'betrayal and disappointment.'

In a social media post, the Chief Minister stated, "Ladakh wasn't even promised Statehood; they celebrated UT status in 2019 and now feel betrayed and angry. Imagine how we in J&K feel when our statehood promise remains unfulfilled, though sought democratically and peacefully." Meanwhile, protests in Ladakh escalated into clashes with police in Leh, including targeting the BJP office.

Amidst the turmoil, activist Sonam Wangchuk highlighted the violence during a protest in Leh via a sorrowful video plea for peace. "I am sad to inform you that there was vandalism in Leh during a protest," he said, urging youths to abandon violence.

National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq condemned the mishandling of the issues at hand, appealing to Delhi to engage directly with the people of Ladakh. The calls for statehood since Article 370's repeal remain strong, entwined with demands for Sixth Schedule inclusion.

