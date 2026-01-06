Bridging Horizons: Ladakh's Advocate for Educational and Civic Rights

Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, engaged in strategic discussions with Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, focusing on significant bilateral issues.

The meeting addressed the pressing concerns of Ladakhi students seeking educational admissions in Jammu and Kashmir. Akhoon emphasized the need for strong cooperation to ensure these students' academic futures. In response, Abdullah assured comprehensive support towards this collaborative effort.

Beyond education, Akhoon articulated the necessity for better civic amenities in Ladakhi colonies in Jammu and Kashmir. A positive response was received, with Abdullah promising actionable steps. Further discussions with other regional leaders continued this dialogue on public welfare and development, underlining a united commitment to regional progress.