Left Menu

Bridging Horizons: Ladakh's Advocate for Educational and Civic Rights

Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, discussed educational and civic issues with Jammu and Kashmir's leaders, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Cooperation was promised for student admissions and basic amenities. Akhoon also conversed with ministers on regional welfare and proposed exemptions for lecturers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 06-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 17:08 IST
Bridging Horizons: Ladakh's Advocate for Educational and Civic Rights
  • Country:
  • India

Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Kargil, engaged in strategic discussions with Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday, focusing on significant bilateral issues.

The meeting addressed the pressing concerns of Ladakhi students seeking educational admissions in Jammu and Kashmir. Akhoon emphasized the need for strong cooperation to ensure these students' academic futures. In response, Abdullah assured comprehensive support towards this collaborative effort.

Beyond education, Akhoon articulated the necessity for better civic amenities in Ladakhi colonies in Jammu and Kashmir. A positive response was received, with Abdullah promising actionable steps. Further discussions with other regional leaders continued this dialogue on public welfare and development, underlining a united commitment to regional progress.

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Vision for India 2047: The Growth Engine

Haryana's Vision for India 2047: The Growth Engine

 India
2
Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

Allies Convene in Paris: Ukraine's Security Amid Rising Tensions

 France
3
Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

Record-Breaking Institutional Investments Boost Indian Real Estate

 India
4
Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

Western Region News Highlights: Key Issues and Developments

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is reshaping economic and environmental future of agricultural enterprises

Smart cities bet on AI efficiency, governance still catching up

Trust, not technology, is driving the future of fintech adoption

Cities are drowning in waste and data-driven systems may be the only way out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026