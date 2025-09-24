Udhayanidhi Stalin Takes Jabs at AIADMK Leadership Amid Internal Strifes

In a recent political spiel, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin jibed at AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami whilst addressing a gathering of DMK party officials. Stalin cheekily wished Palaniswami a long life as the head of AIADMK, implying it would streamline DMK's political ambitions.

Stalin criticized the AIADMK leader for allegedly stopping ambulances during public events amid accusations from AIADMK that DMK orchestrated such scenarios to disturb their gatherings. He dismissed Palaniswami's leadership as fractious, fraught with splinter factions dismantling AIADMK's unity.

Mocking Palaniswami's 'Protect people, retrieve Tamil Nadu' campaign, Stalin urged him to first salvage AIADMK from BJP's alleged divisive influence. He highlighted the fragmentation within AIADMK, noting factions led by notable members like O Panneerselvam and V K Sasikala, suggesting this as an advantage for DMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)