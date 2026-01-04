Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Politics: BJP's Nagenthran Rallies Against DMK Amidst Controversies

Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagenthran urges workers to unseat DMK, citing dynasty politics, corruption, and tragedies. He condemns DMK for the Karur stampede and Kallakurichi hooch deaths while claiming more alliances will form under Amit Shah’s leadership for regime change in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pudukottai(Tn) | Updated: 04-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 20:49 IST
Nainar Nagenthran
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, addressing a massive rally, called for party workers to vow to unseat the ruling DMK. He criticized the DMK on various fronts, including dynasty politics and recent incidents such as the Karur stampede which resulted in 41 deaths.

Nagenthran accused the DMK of projecting a facade of strength to further its political dynasty, asserting that a coalition led by Amit Shah will bring necessary regime change in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He also invoked sentiments similar to those in AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's vision.

The BJP leader alleged that the DMK's policies have led to a surge in intoxicant-related issues and recent tragedies. He further claimed that the DMK fails to respect cultural sentiments by neglecting important festivals. Union Minister L. Murugan and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

Latest News

