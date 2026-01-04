Tamil Nadu Politics: BJP's Nagenthran Rallies Against DMK Amidst Controversies

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagenthran, addressing a massive rally, called for party workers to vow to unseat the ruling DMK. He criticized the DMK on various fronts, including dynasty politics and recent incidents such as the Karur stampede which resulted in 41 deaths.

Nagenthran accused the DMK of projecting a facade of strength to further its political dynasty, asserting that a coalition led by Amit Shah will bring necessary regime change in states like Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. He also invoked sentiments similar to those in AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran's vision.

The BJP leader alleged that the DMK's policies have led to a surge in intoxicant-related issues and recent tragedies. He further claimed that the DMK fails to respect cultural sentiments by neglecting important festivals. Union Minister L. Murugan and other leaders also addressed the gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)