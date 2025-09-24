Congress Slams India's 'Silent Spectator' Stand on Gaza Crisis

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Wednesday voiced intense distress over the continuing violence against innocent civilians in Gaza, characterizing it as genocide. The committee criticized India's response, claiming that historically, India has been a moral leader but now serves merely as a passive onlooker.

The political resolution passed by the CWC lamented the perceived decline in India's foreign policy stance, now carrying what they described as a 'moral taint.' Prominent Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, attended the meeting, emphasizing the opposition's dissatisfaction with the government's approach.

The Congress accused the Modi administration of moral cowardice regarding Palestine, denouncing the silence on Palestinian issues and urging India to realign with its foundational values of supporting oppressed nations and standing for justice globally.