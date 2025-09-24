Bihar Battle: BJP vs Congress in the Race for Political Dominance
The BJP criticized the Congress for its CWC meeting in Bihar, claiming it seeks political gains. BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad argued that Congress remained silent during past misgovernance in Bihar and questioned the leadership dynamics within Congress. The BJP firmly believes it will win the upcoming elections.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched sharp criticism against the Congress Party following its decision to hold a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Bihar. According to BJP MP and former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, this move is primarily aimed at gaining political advantage by demanding more seats in the assembly polls.
Ravi Shankar Prasad further condemned the Congress for its past silence on issues such as kidnappings and corruption during the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) governance. He also criticized Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for comments on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, questioning the leadership dynamics within the Congress Party.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remarks about unemployment were labeled 'shocking' by Prasad, who accused him of undermining India's democratic integrity. Reacting to Congress accusations of vote theft, Prasad dismissed these claims and reiterated BJP's confident stance on winning the forthcoming Bihar elections.
