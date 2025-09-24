Left Menu

U.S. Embarks on $20 Billion Financial Lifeline for Argentina

The U.S. is in talks to establish a $20 billion swap line with Argentina's central bank. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed support including bond purchases and standby credit. Argentina's currency and bond markets responded positively as the political and economic landscape shifts under President Javier Milei.

Updated: 24-09-2025 20:31 IST
The United States is in active discussions concerning a $20 billion financial support mechanism with Argentina's central bank. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Wednesday that the U.S. is prepared to purchase Argentina's U.S. dollar-denominated bonds and will extend standby credit as necessary through the Exchange Stabilization Fund.

Bessent emphasized that Argentina possesses the tools to fend off speculators, especially those destabilizing its market for political aims. He also mentioned plans to collaborate with Argentina to adjust tax policies for commodity producers. Positive market reactions followed, with Argentine government bonds and stocks rising significantly after the announcement.

Despite previous concerns following local political instability, Bessent's public assurance seems to have stabilized investor confidence in Argentina and its president, Javier Milei, an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump. This development comes as a strategic effort to support substantial economic reforms and stabilize Argentina's financial environment.

