Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA's 'Copycat' Governance at Patna Launch

In Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the NDA government for lacking vision and operating as a 'copycat' administration. While presenting the 'Ati Pichda Nyay Sankalp,' he warned that the NDA might adopt RJD policies. Concurrently, Congress leaders outlined a ten-point plan for justice and upliftment of marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:32 IST
Tejashwi Yadav Slams NDA's 'Copycat' Governance at Patna Launch
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) issued a scathing critique of the current NDA administration in Bihar on Wednesday, labeling it a 'Nakalchi' or 'copycat' government devoid of vision. During the unveiling of the 'Ati Pichda Nyay Sankalp' in Patna, Yadav suggested that the government may resort to borrowing policies from his party's agenda.

Addressing the gathering, Yadav stated, 'This is a 'Nakalchi' government with no foresight. Now, people are suggesting that the administration might mimic our announcements.' He added, 'The governance of Bihar appears to be managed by Amit Shah and Narendra Modi while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar remains in a trance, unaware of the actual happenings.'

Allegations of corruption further marred the event, with Yadav accusing certain officials of exploiting Nitish Kumar's image to bolster personal wealth and undermine backward class progression. Elsewhere, Congress stalwarts, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, pledged a ten-point plan to invigorate rights and justice if elected, accompanied by the release of the 'Extremely Backward Justice Manifesto' by senior Mahagathbandhan leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

