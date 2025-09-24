BJP and Congress Clash Over Ladakh Protests as Accusations Fly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has charged Congress councillor Stanzin Tsepang with instigating violence during the recent Ladakh protests, which campaigned for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. Numerous photos have surfaced purportedly showing Tsepang inciting the mob.

At a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra alleged that Congress is misrepresenting these protests as being led by Gen Z. Patra also claimed that Rahul Gandhi was orchestrating similar disruptions with global businessman George Soros, accusing Congress of attempting to destabilize the nation.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk refuted these claims, arguing that the Congress lacks the clout to mobilize such large numbers in Ladakh. He concluded his 15-day hunger strike related to statehood demands, while authorities imposed restrictions on gatherings in Leh under section 163 of BNS.

(With inputs from agencies.)