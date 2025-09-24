U.S. Support Boosts Argentina's Financial Markets

Argentina's financial markets received a major boost as stocks, bonds, and the peso rallied for the third consecutive day following the announcement of increased U.S. support. President Javier Milei's administration welcomed the help as the nation grapples with financial challenges ahead of midterm elections in October.

The commitment from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent includes the possibility of purchasing Argentine sovereign bonds and establishing a $20 billion credit line. Emerging markets economist Kimberley SperrFechter highlighted the immediate benefit of the support, though she noted that it does not address Argentina's core issues, such as the misaligned exchange rate.

Analysts view this move as a strong example of the U.S. prioritizing its alliances in the region. With significant resources and a strategic position, Argentina is becoming a focal point in geopolitical maneuvers, particularly as tensions with China rise. The U.S. backing is seen as enhancing Argentina's negotiating power and reducing financial risks in the short term.

(With inputs from agencies.)