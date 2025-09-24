Iran-US Nuclear Tensions Escalate Amid Snapback Sanctions Threat

In a fiery address to world leaders, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian squarely blamed US and Israeli actions for undermining peace talks amid escalating nuclear tensions. Tehran is scrambling to prevent the reimposition of UN sanctions, but the rial's historic low and Khamenei's resistance to US dialogue present significant hurdles.

Pezeshkian's UN speech marked Iran's global re-entry following a fraught Israel-Iran conflict that stalled crucial US-Iran negotiations. The moderate leader lamented Western 'bad faith' while criticizing the European trio's insistence on holding Iran to a nuclear deal abandoned by the US.

With a crucial deadline looming, Tehran's diplomatic efforts face further strain, risking renewed sanctions that could cripple its economy and further isolate Iran internationally. Yet, Khamenei's hardline stance on nuclear talks casts doubt on any peaceful resolution in the immediate future.

(With inputs from agencies.)