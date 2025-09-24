Left Menu

Iran-US Nuclear Tensions Escalate Amid Snapback Sanctions Threat

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticizes US and Israeli attacks at the UN amid looming sanctions over its nuclear program. Tehran seeks last-minute negotiations to avert economic repercussions with the snapback deadline approaching, but faces hurdles after Ayatollah Khamenei's rejection of US talks.

24-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fiery address to world leaders, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian squarely blamed US and Israeli actions for undermining peace talks amid escalating nuclear tensions. Tehran is scrambling to prevent the reimposition of UN sanctions, but the rial's historic low and Khamenei's resistance to US dialogue present significant hurdles.

Pezeshkian's UN speech marked Iran's global re-entry following a fraught Israel-Iran conflict that stalled crucial US-Iran negotiations. The moderate leader lamented Western 'bad faith' while criticizing the European trio's insistence on holding Iran to a nuclear deal abandoned by the US.

With a crucial deadline looming, Tehran's diplomatic efforts face further strain, risking renewed sanctions that could cripple its economy and further isolate Iran internationally. Yet, Khamenei's hardline stance on nuclear talks casts doubt on any peaceful resolution in the immediate future.

