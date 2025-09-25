Left Menu

Drone Strike Chaos: Mideast Tensions Flare with New Peace Proposal

A Houthi rebel drone wounded 22 in Eilat. In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes killed at least 41. The U.S. expressed optimism over a new peace plan while Iranian-backed Houthis claimed drone attacks. Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S. work on a Gaza ceasefire amid ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis.

A rare Houthi drone strike wounded 22 individuals in Eilat, Israel, marking a breach in the nation's missile defenses. Simultaneously, in the Gaza Strip, airstrikes led to at least 41 Palestinian casualties, with tensions escalating in the region. Locals reported that many of the dead were women and children.

The Houthis, supported by Iran, continue targeting Israel with drones and missiles, claiming these actions as support for Palestinians. In response, Israel has launched airstrikes into Yemen. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a stern warning to Houthis about retaliatory measures.

Amid the tension, U.S. officials express hope for a breakthrough with a new peace plan. Efforts led by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar for a Gaza ceasefire continue amidst a humanitarian crisis, with more than 65,000 people reported killed in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

