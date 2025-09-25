Left Menu

Lula Seeks to Rebuild Brazil-US Relations Amidst Tariff Dispute

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed hope for mending Brazil-U.S. relations after a brief encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations. Lula wishes to discuss reducing tariffs imposed by Trump and improving mutual understanding, amidst tensions over judicial and diplomatic issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:55 IST
Lula Seeks to Rebuild Brazil-US Relations Amidst Tariff Dispute

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed optimism about the potential to mend Brazil-U.S. relations following a brief meeting with President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

This meeting is expected to address pressing issues like the 50% tariffs imposed by Trump on Brazilian goods and the sanctions on Brazilian officials due to conflicts surrounding former President Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula emphasized that misunderstandings about Brazil might have fueled these tensions and looks forward to clarifying and resolving these matters in future discussions.

TRENDING

1
Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

Drone Disruption Grounds Flights at Aalborg Airport

 Global
2
Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amidst Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Hopeful Breakthrough: U.S. Unveils 21-Point Peace Plan for Middle East Amids...

 Global
3
U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

U.S. Warns Europe on Transatlantic Travel Restrictions

 Global
4
Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

Ukraine and Syria Rekindle Diplomatic Ties at UN General Assembly

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025