Lula Seeks to Rebuild Brazil-US Relations Amidst Tariff Dispute
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed hope for mending Brazil-U.S. relations after a brief encounter with U.S. President Donald Trump at the United Nations. Lula wishes to discuss reducing tariffs imposed by Trump and improving mutual understanding, amidst tensions over judicial and diplomatic issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 02:55 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 02:55 IST
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva expressed optimism about the potential to mend Brazil-U.S. relations following a brief meeting with President Donald Trump at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
This meeting is expected to address pressing issues like the 50% tariffs imposed by Trump on Brazilian goods and the sanctions on Brazilian officials due to conflicts surrounding former President Jair Bolsonaro.
Lula emphasized that misunderstandings about Brazil might have fueled these tensions and looks forward to clarifying and resolving these matters in future discussions.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Commerce Probes Impact of Imports on National Security
Global Leaders Forge New Diplomacy in NY
U.S. Implements Revised Auto Tariffs with EU Amid Exemptions
Global Diplomacy: Key Political and Economic Events Worldwide
China's Commerce Minister Advocates Diversification for U.S.-Based Chinese Firms