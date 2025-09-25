Left Menu

Kimmel vs. Trump: The Clash Over Late-Night Comedy

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night TV after being suspended due to controversial remarks that attracted criticism from the Trump administration. His return episode garnered high ratings, despite controversy and some channel refusals to air it. The episode highlighted ongoing tensions between media outlets and political figures.

Jimmy Kimmel

Millions tuned in to watch 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' as the host made his comeback after a suspension caused by contentious remarks that faced backlash from President Donald Trump. Kimmel mixed humor and humility to address his comments and garnered 6.26 million viewers, his highest in over a decade.

Despite not airing in multiple major markets, Kimmel's monologue attracted millions of views online. Disney's decision to reinstate Kimmel was seen as a counter to Trump's pressure on perceived media adversaries. Fans supported Kimmel by canceling Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions, demonstrating significant audience backing.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened action against ABC for Kimmel's remarks, yet major political figures urged for broadcasting freedom. Kimmel received unexpected support from conservatives, adding humor by agreeing with Senator Ted Cruz on free speech rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

