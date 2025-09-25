Global Affairs: Unpacking the Latest World Headlines

Sudan battles a dengue fever outbreak exacerbated by war, causing widespread health crises. Sudan's fragile infrastructure is being pushed to its limits as displaced populations navigate the complex post-conflict landscape, underscoring the hidden health costs of prolonged instability.

In a bid for regional stability, Congo and Rwanda are slated to begin implementing Trump-backed security measures. The significant move, anticipated for October, highlights ongoing efforts to address security concerns following U.S.-mediated negotiations, as stakeholders seek tangible progress.

Following Taiwan's devastating Super Typhoon Ragasa, fears of new flooding have residents on high alert. The disaster highlights Taiwan's typically robust emergency mechanisms, which will face scrutiny following alleged evacuation missteps, leading to tragic loss of life.

