Diplomacy Unveiled: Trump and Sharif's Pivotal White House Meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump is slated to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif amid warming U.S.-Pakistan relations following a new trade deal. Washington's ties with India have been strained due to trade tariffs and visa issues under Trump's leadership. Trump previously hosted Pakistan's army chief in an unprecedented meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 05:53 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 05:53 IST
In a significant diplomatic engagement, U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the White House on Thursday, according to a Trump administration official. This meeting comes in the wake of recently improved U.S.-Pakistan relations following a trade agreement between the two nations.

While the United States and Pakistan have made strides in their bilateral ties, Washington's relationship with India faces challenges. Trump's administration has imposed high tariffs on Indian goods, and visa issues further strained relations. Despite these tensions, Trump claims to have brokered a ceasefire between India and Pakistan amid their persistent hostilities.

The United States and Pakistan's recent trade deal, yet to be mirrored with India, imposes a 19% tariff rate. Meanwhile, India's diplomatic relations with China are being reassessed. Notably, Trump previously hosted Pakistani army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir in an unprecedented visit to the White House, indicating a strategic shift in U.S. foreign policy dynamics.

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

