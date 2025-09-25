Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Support for Ukraine

In a decisive parliamentary vote on Thursday, Lithuania appointed Inga Ruginiene as the new prime minister. The change in leadership comes after the previous government fell apart amid a scandal involving the then-prime minister's familial business ties.

Ruginiene, representing the Social Democrats, successfully formed a center-right coalition that pledged firm support for Ukraine. The government also commits to allocating 5-6% of the GDP toward national defense in the coming years.

The parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of Ruginiene's platform, with 80 members supporting it. The newly established coalition is expected to hold control of 82 seats, showcasing a strong mandate for her leadership.

