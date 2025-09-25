Left Menu

Inga Ruginiene: Lithuania's New Prime Minister Pledges Strong Defense and Support for Ukraine

Inga Ruginiene has become Lithuania's new prime minister after the parliament approved her government platform. Her center-right coalition, formed after the previous government collapsed, promises continued support for Ukraine and increased defense spending. The coalition holds significant control in the parliament.

In a decisive parliamentary vote on Thursday, Lithuania appointed Inga Ruginiene as the new prime minister. The change in leadership comes after the previous government fell apart amid a scandal involving the then-prime minister's familial business ties.

Ruginiene, representing the Social Democrats, successfully formed a center-right coalition that pledged firm support for Ukraine. The government also commits to allocating 5-6% of the GDP toward national defense in the coming years.

The parliament voted overwhelmingly in favor of Ruginiene's platform, with 80 members supporting it. The newly established coalition is expected to hold control of 82 seats, showcasing a strong mandate for her leadership.

