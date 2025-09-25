BJP Demands Apology from Congress Over Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra
The BJP has demanded an apology from Congress for the reported 60,000 farmer suicides during their 1999–2014 rule in Maharashtra. The BJP blames Congress's policies for these tragedies and criticizes the current opposition for a lack of constructive suggestions and support for affected farmers.
The BJP has called on the Congress party to apologize for approximately 60,000 farmer suicides that occurred during their 15-year governance in Maharashtra from 1999 to 2014.
State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye criticized the policies of the Congress-led government as ineffective and responsible for farmers feeling compelled to end their lives. He urged Congress leaders to apologize before pointing fingers at the current administration.
Upadhye also critiqued the Opposition, claiming they have failed to offer constructive suggestions and were more concerned about internal issues, with the Shiv Sena discussing party theft and the Congress focusing on central leadership.
