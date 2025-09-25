Left Menu

Zelenskiy Ready to Step Down Post-War: Political Commitment or Tactical Move?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed his willingness to step down after the war with Russia concludes, indicating that remaining in power isn't his primary objective. Martial law has suspended the upcoming presidential election. Despite attacks, Zelenskiy remains popular, backed by 59% of Ukrainians. Ukraine seeks long-range weapons from the U.S.

In a recent interview, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed his readiness to step down following the conclusion of the conflict with Russia, emphasizing his desire to see peace as his primary goal rather than seeking re-election.

The suspension of Ukraine's presidential election, initially set for 2024, was a result of the martial law imposed after the Russian invasion in 2022. Despite the ongoing conflict, Zelenskiy has maintained significant public support, with a recent poll indicating that 59% of Ukrainians continue to trust his leadership.

During his visit to the United States, Zelenskiy met with U.S. officials, including President Donald Trump, to discuss Ukraine's need for long-range weapons. Meanwhile, tensions with Russia remain high, with both nations engaging in drone and missile strikes against each other's military and infrastructure assets.

