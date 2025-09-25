Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Poll Maneuvers: OBC Faces Lead Charge in Assembly Elections

The BJP has appointed key OBC leaders Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav as election in-charges for Bihar and West Bengal, respectively. With assembly elections slated in Bihar, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu, the party aims to consolidate influence via strategic appointments. The in-charges play a pivotal role in establishing state-level political frameworks.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced key appointments for major assembly elections, appointing Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav, both significant OBC figures, as in-charges for Bihar and West Bengal, respectively. In a strategic move, these seasoned poll managers are expected to play decisive roles in upcoming state elections.

For Tamil Nadu, the BJP appointed Baijayant 'Jay' Panda as the in-charge, aiming to strengthen its presence in the region as a junior partner to the AIADMK. The upcoming elections, with Bihar slated for November and West Bengal and Tamil Nadu likely in early 2026, are crucial for the party's future political landscape.

Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol were also named co-incharges for West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. These appointments highlight the BJP's focus on leveraging its OBC leadership in key states, while addressing seat-sharing challenges among allies in Bihar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

