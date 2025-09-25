Left Menu

Unveiled Ambitions: Iran's Stealthy Missile Test Raises Global Eyebrows

Iran has conducted an undeclared missile test at the Imam Khomeini Spaceport, possibly involving an intercontinental ballistic missile, amid high regional tensions and pending UN sanctions. The test, occurring during a 12-day conflict with Israel, underscores Tehran's commitment to advancing its missile capabilities, raising international concerns.

Updated: 25-09-2025 19:14 IST
Iran appears to have conducted an undeclared missile test at its Imam Khomeini Spaceport, suggesting a potential escalation in its weapons program even as regional tensions mount. Satellite photos analyzed by The Associated Press confirmed activity consistent with a missile launch not officially acknowledged by Tehran.

The launch comes amid a backdrop of military tensions following a 12-day skirmish with Israel, propelling Iran to enhance its ballistic missile capabilities. Behnam Ben Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies emphasizes Iran's determination to augment its missile arsenal as part of a broader strategy despite international opposition.

Satellite imagery reveals scorch marks on the spaceport's pad, hinting at a solid-fuel missile launch. An Iranian lawmaker claimed it was an intercontinental ballistic missile trial, although evidence remains unsubstantiated. The situation leaves questions about Tehran's objectives and the geopolitical implications of its missile program.

(With inputs from agencies.)

