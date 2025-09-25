Empowerment in Action: PM Modi Launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

In a bid to empower women across Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday. As part of this initiative, Rs 10,000 will be credited to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women, making a total disbursement of Rs 7,500 crore.

The scheme aims to promote self-dependence among women by providing them with resources for self-employment and livelihood opportunities. A universal scheme, it offers initial financial support with the potential for further assistance, up to Rs 2 lakh in future phases.

A notable feature of the initiative is its community-driven approach, where self-help groups offer training and support to women, and efforts to enhance 'gramin haat' will help in the sale of their produce. The scheme is one of several development programs by the National Democratic Alliance governments aiming to retain power in the upcoming elections.

