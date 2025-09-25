Left Menu

Empowerment in Action: PM Modi Launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is launching the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, transferring Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh women in Bihar to boost self-employment and empowerment. The scheme will provide ongoing financial aid and is part of broader strategies by NDA governments to foster development and maintain political foothold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 19:41 IST
Empowerment in Action: PM Modi Launches Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to empower women across Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday. As part of this initiative, Rs 10,000 will be credited to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women, making a total disbursement of Rs 7,500 crore.

The scheme aims to promote self-dependence among women by providing them with resources for self-employment and livelihood opportunities. A universal scheme, it offers initial financial support with the potential for further assistance, up to Rs 2 lakh in future phases.

A notable feature of the initiative is its community-driven approach, where self-help groups offer training and support to women, and efforts to enhance 'gramin haat' will help in the sale of their produce. The scheme is one of several development programs by the National Democratic Alliance governments aiming to retain power in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

Controversy Arises Over Police Remarks About Meena Community

 India
2
Solarworld Energy's IPO Sparks Massive Investor Interest

Solarworld Energy's IPO Sparks Massive Investor Interest

 India
3
Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza

Abbas Pledges Global Cooperation for Peace in Gaza

 Global
4
India's Path to AI Self-Reliance: Bridging Technology and Language

India's Path to AI Self-Reliance: Bridging Technology and Language

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025