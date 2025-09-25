Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

Opposition parties have accused the BJP of igniting unrest in Ladakh due to unfulfilled promises on statehood. Following clashes resulting in casualties, political leaders demand meaningful dialogue to address the region's demands. The controversy underscores longstanding tensions over Ladakh's constitutional status, with calls for inclusivity and acknowledgment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 21:50 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Following recent violence in Ladakh, opposition parties have openly blamed the BJP, citing unfulfilled promises of statehood as the root cause of public unrest. The clashes, which resulted in fatalities and injuries, have brought the region's political tensions to the forefront, leading to calls for immediate dialogue with the central government.

The Congress party, among other opposition leaders, highlighted the BJP's failure to deliver on its commitments, stating that Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule for constitutional protection is both essential and legitimate. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera emphasized the need for empathetic leadership and accused the government of escalating the situation through negligence.

Political figures such as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal joined in condemning the government's handling of the situation. They underscored the importance of listening to border states' demands to ensure peace and argued that the BJP's actions have jeopardized democracy, calling for an end to perceived dictatorial governance.

TRENDING

1
Screwworm Tensions: U.S.-Mexico Beef Industry at Risk

Screwworm Tensions: U.S.-Mexico Beef Industry at Risk

 Global
2
UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Kabaddi Tie-Breaker Against Bengaluru Bulls

UP Yoddhas Triumph in Thrilling Kabaddi Tie-Breaker Against Bengaluru Bulls

 India
3
Epic Rivalry Ignites Super Cup: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Showdown

Epic Rivalry Ignites Super Cup: Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Showdown

 India
4
Showdown at the U.N.: Russia and China Push for Delay in Iran Sanctions

Showdown at the U.N.: Russia and China Push for Delay in Iran Sanctions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025