Political Tensions Escalate in Ladakh Amid Calls for Statehood

Following recent violence in Ladakh, opposition parties have openly blamed the BJP, citing unfulfilled promises of statehood as the root cause of public unrest. The clashes, which resulted in fatalities and injuries, have brought the region's political tensions to the forefront, leading to calls for immediate dialogue with the central government.

The Congress party, among other opposition leaders, highlighted the BJP's failure to deliver on its commitments, stating that Ladakh's inclusion under the Sixth Schedule for constitutional protection is both essential and legitimate. Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera emphasized the need for empathetic leadership and accused the government of escalating the situation through negligence.

Political figures such as Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal joined in condemning the government's handling of the situation. They underscored the importance of listening to border states' demands to ensure peace and argued that the BJP's actions have jeopardized democracy, calling for an end to perceived dictatorial governance.