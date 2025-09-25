Starmer's Digital ID Card Proposal: A New Era in UK Immigration Policy

In a bold move to tackle illegal immigration, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to unveil plans for digital ID cards for all adult citizens, according to reports circulating on Thursday. The anticipated announcement aims to address growing public concerns over immigration and employment legality.

The digital ID card plan marks a shift from the previous Labour Party's attempts in the 2000s under Tony Blair, which faced significant opposition over civil liberty concerns and were eventually abandoned. Starmer's office has remained tight-lipped on the specifics of the proposal ahead of the official announcement.

Since the abolition of identity cards post-World War Two, UK citizens have relied on other forms of identification, such as passports and driving licenses. The introduction of digital ID cards could represent a significant change in policy and practice.