Left Menu

Starmer's Digital ID Card Proposal: A New Era in UK Immigration Policy

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will announce plans for digital ID cards for adults to address illegal immigration. This initiative aims to make employment harder for individuals without legal work rights. This modern approach follows previous failed attempts at establishing physical identity cards in the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-09-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 23:17 IST
Starmer's Digital ID Card Proposal: A New Era in UK Immigration Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bold move to tackle illegal immigration, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to unveil plans for digital ID cards for all adult citizens, according to reports circulating on Thursday. The anticipated announcement aims to address growing public concerns over immigration and employment legality.

The digital ID card plan marks a shift from the previous Labour Party's attempts in the 2000s under Tony Blair, which faced significant opposition over civil liberty concerns and were eventually abandoned. Starmer's office has remained tight-lipped on the specifics of the proposal ahead of the official announcement.

Since the abolition of identity cards post-World War Two, UK citizens have relied on other forms of identification, such as passports and driving licenses. The introduction of digital ID cards could represent a significant change in policy and practice.

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

Market Turbulence: U.S. Economic Data Sparks Global Unrest

 Global
2
Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Clash

Supreme Court Faces Landmark Decision on Fed Independence Amid Cook-Trump Cl...

 Global
3
Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

Trump Administration's Push for Asylum System Overhaul Faces Global Scrutiny

 Global
4
Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian Activity

Drone Intrusions: Denmark Faces Security Challenges Amid Suspected Russian A...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025