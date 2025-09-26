Left Menu

Ryder Cup Clash: America's Quest for Glory

Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas will spearhead the U.S. effort to reclaim the Ryder Cup beginning Friday against Europe's Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton at Bethpage Black. High security is expected with President Trump's visit. Europe has historically dominated the Cup, winning 10 of the last 14 events.

Ryder Cup Clash: America's Quest for Glory
The Ryder Cup is set to ignite excitement as America's Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas prepare to face Europe's formidable duo, Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, in the opening match at Bethpage Black. Tensions are high as security measures are ramped up due to the anticipated presence of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The subsequent match will see the world's top-ranked Scottie Scheffler team up with Russell Henley to challenge Swede Ludvig Aberg and Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick. Adding to the morning thrill, Collin Morikawa and Harris English are geared up to battle against Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood, culminating in a final morning face-off between Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, and Europe's Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland.

Europe, having secured victory in 10 of the last 14 Ryder Cups since 1995, heads into the competition as the underdog against a determined U.S. squad intent on reclaiming the title on its home turf.

