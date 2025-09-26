Trump Blocks West Bank Annexation

In a decisive declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to any move by Israel to annex the West Bank.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump stated, "I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. I will not allow it. It's not going to happen."

Trump's remarks underline his administration's stance on the contentious issue, signaling a clear departure from supporting territorial expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)