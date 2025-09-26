Trump Blocks West Bank Annexation
U.S. President Donald Trump announced his opposition to Israel's potential annexation of the West Bank, stating firmly that such an action will not be permitted under his leadership.
In a decisive declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to any move by Israel to annex the West Bank.
Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump stated, "I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. I will not allow it. It's not going to happen."
Trump's remarks underline his administration's stance on the contentious issue, signaling a clear departure from supporting territorial expansion.
