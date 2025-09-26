Left Menu

Trump Blocks West Bank Annexation

U.S. President Donald Trump announced his opposition to Israel's potential annexation of the West Bank, stating firmly that such an action will not be permitted under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 02:29 IST
Trump Blocks West Bank Annexation
  • Country:
  • United States

In a decisive declaration, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his opposition to any move by Israel to annex the West Bank.

Speaking to reporters from the Oval Office on Thursday, Trump stated, "I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. I will not allow it. It's not going to happen."

Trump's remarks underline his administration's stance on the contentious issue, signaling a clear departure from supporting territorial expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

UN Security Council Faces High-Stakes Vote on Iran Sanctions

 Global
2
Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

Trump Blocks Israeli Annexation of West Bank Amid International Tension

 Global
3
Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

Trump's TikTok Sale: A $14 Billion Deal in the Making

 Global
4
Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025