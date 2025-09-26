Left Menu

Justice Department Targets Open Society Foundations Amid Political Tensions

The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly investigating the Open Society Foundations, funded by George Soros, for alleged ties to terrorism and other crimes. The organization denies accusations, labeling them as politically motivated. The move follows increased scrutiny of liberal groups amidst the political climate intensified by recent events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-09-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 03:44 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Justice Department has reportedly launched an investigation into the Open Society Foundations, an influential philanthropic organization funded by billionaire George Soros. The New York Times revealed that a senior Justice Department official instructed attorneys to explore potential charges, including terrorism support, against the foundation.

The Open Society Foundations has firmly denied the allegations, associating them with politically driven efforts to suppress its voice and undermine free speech. In a statement, the foundation affirmed its commitment to peaceful and lawful activities, rejecting any connections to terrorism.

The investigation emerges amid heightened scrutiny of liberal groups following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. President Trump, alongside Attorney General Pam Bondi, has emphasized dismantling domestic terrorism networks, focusing on those purportedly funded by left-wing entities such as the Open Society Foundations.

