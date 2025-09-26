Justice Dept. Charges: Trump’s Legal Crusade Against Comey
The U.S. Justice Department has charged former FBI Director James Comey with false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation. Since President Trump took office, he has aimed to target political rivals, marking this as the first grand jury indictment against them. The charges may face internal skepticism.
The U.S. Justice Department filed charges against former FBI Director James Comey, accusing him of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation. The move is a significant escalation of President Donald Trump's attempts to target political adversaries through his administration.
If convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison when tried for the offenses. Despite public expressions of faith in the judicial system, Comey remains a symbol of political tension, reflecting Trump's longstanding grievances dating back to the 2016 election and accusations against his administration.
This indictment disrupts established norms meant to insulate law enforcement from political pressures, raising concerns of biased prosecution. Former federal prosecutor Erik Siebert resigned in protest, citing a lack of evidence to support criminal charges, signaling tension within the department over the decision.
Ex-FBI director James Comey says 'I'm innocent' after indictment by DOJ, cites 'costs' of standing up to Trump, reports AP.
James Comey's son-in-law resigns as federal prosecutor to 'uphold' constitutional oath after ex-FBI director indicted, reports AP.
Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on charges of making a false statement and obstruction, AP source says.
