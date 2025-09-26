Justice Dept. Charges: Trump’s Legal Crusade Against Comey

The U.S. Justice Department filed charges against former FBI Director James Comey, accusing him of making false statements and obstructing a congressional investigation. The move is a significant escalation of President Donald Trump's attempts to target political adversaries through his administration.

If convicted, Comey faces up to five years in prison when tried for the offenses. Despite public expressions of faith in the judicial system, Comey remains a symbol of political tension, reflecting Trump's longstanding grievances dating back to the 2016 election and accusations against his administration.

This indictment disrupts established norms meant to insulate law enforcement from political pressures, raising concerns of biased prosecution. Former federal prosecutor Erik Siebert resigned in protest, citing a lack of evidence to support criminal charges, signaling tension within the department over the decision.