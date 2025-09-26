Leaders' Diplomatic Dance: Pakistan Meets the White House

In a significant diplomatic encounter, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir met with US President Donald Trump at the White House. This unique meeting marked Sharif's inaugural visit to the presidential residence.

The discussions took place on Thursday, with Sharif making a swift detour from the United Nations General Assembly session in New York. The visit underscored Pakistan's intent to strengthen bilateral ties with the US, amidst a backdrop of complex regional dynamics.

During the meeting, Trump emphasized a recent trade agreement imposing a 19% tariff on Pakistani imports, highlighting economic cooperation as a key agenda. Concurrently, Trump underscored his role in mediating India-Pakistan tensions, a claim reiterated at the UNGA, garnishing him a Nobel Peace Prize nomination by Pakistan.

