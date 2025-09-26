Empowering Bihar's Women: Modi's Multi-Billion Rupee Employment Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi disbursed 75 billion rupees to women in Bihar, aiming to boost female employment as his ruling alliance gears up for the imminent state election. Bihar, noted for its vast population and economic challenges, stands as an electoral battleground for Modi's National Democratic Alliance.

Women voters in India have increasingly made their presence felt at the polls, a shift which has prompted political parties to focus on courting this demographic. With his Bharatiya Janata Party having lost its parliamentary majority last year, Modi's strategic initiatives, like this financial scheme, aim to solidify support amid a turbulent period in his leadership.

Speaking through a video link to attendees in Bihar, Modi emphasized the empowerment potential of the employment plan. Initially benefiting 7.5 million women, the plan offers direct monetary support in addition to opportunities for financial aid in future phases, supporting ventures in agriculture, crafts, and more.

(With inputs from agencies.)