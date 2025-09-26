Nitish Kumar Criticizes Lalu for Dynastic Politics at Women's Empowerment Scheme Launch

At the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a veiled attack on his political opponent, Lalu Prasad, accusing him of dynastic politics. Highlighting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's efforts, he emphasized its commitment to elevating women's status in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the scheme virtually, transferring Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women. The initiative, valued at Rs 7,500 crore, seeks to promote self-employment and better livelihood opportunities for women in Bihar.

Kumar contrasted the NDA's development work since 2005 with past administrations, underscoring its emphasis on law, education, and health. He stated that the government remains focused on collective progress, stressing the need for women's empowerment as a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)