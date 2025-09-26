Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Criticizes Lalu for Dynastic Politics at Women's Empowerment Scheme Launch

In a veiled critique of Lalu Prasad, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar emphasized women's empowerment at the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana. The initiative, supported by PM Modi, aims to enhance women's self-employment in Bihar. Kumar contrasted NDA's progress with previous administrations' focus on personal interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:04 IST
Nitish Kumar Criticizes Lalu for Dynastic Politics at Women's Empowerment Scheme Launch
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

At the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar made a veiled attack on his political opponent, Lalu Prasad, accusing him of dynastic politics. Highlighting the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government's efforts, he emphasized its commitment to elevating women's status in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the scheme virtually, transferring Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of 75 lakh women. The initiative, valued at Rs 7,500 crore, seeks to promote self-employment and better livelihood opportunities for women in Bihar.

Kumar contrasted the NDA's development work since 2005 with past administrations, underscoring its emphasis on law, education, and health. He stated that the government remains focused on collective progress, stressing the need for women's empowerment as a priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Clash: Indian Juniors Narrowly Defeated in Hockey Face-Off

Thrilling Clash: Indian Juniors Narrowly Defeated in Hockey Face-Off

 Australia
2
U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Inflation Matches Forecasts, Boosting Rate-Cut Hopes

U.S. Stock Futures Rise as Inflation Matches Forecasts, Boosting Rate-Cut Ho...

 Global
3
Pedal Power: Record-Breaking HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2025

Pedal Power: Record-Breaking HCL Cyclothon Chennai 2025

 India
4
European Unity Against Russian Threat Heightens

European Unity Against Russian Threat Heightens

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inheritance Taxes as Silver Spurs: How Wealth Levies Can Fuel Global Entrepreneurship

Asia’s Digital Divide: How Korea and Singapore Lead While Indonesia and Thailand Catch Up

AI in the Classroom: Opportunities and Risks for Students with Special Education Needs

Rigid jobs system keeps women and older workers out, OECD calls for urgent reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025