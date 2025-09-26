Left Menu

Turbulence in the Skies: Germany and Dassault Clash Over Fighter Jet Project

Germany is firm on not yielding to Dassault's demands for a greater role in the European fighter jet project. Tensions intensify as Germany considers proceeding without France. This 100-billion-euro initiative, involving Germany, France, and Spain, faces challenges with leadership disputes between Dassault and Airbus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 17:05 IST
Germany has taken a firm stance against French aerospace giant Dassault's demands for increased workshare in a collaborative European fighter jet development project. If negotiations fall through, Germany is prepared to continue the endeavor without French involvement, as per sources familiar with the situation.

Amidst a backdrop of a 100-billion-euro project involving Germany, France, and Spain, tensions have escalated. The initiative, aimed at creating fighters to operate alongside armed drones, faces internal disputes primarily between Dassault and Airbus, which represents both Spain and Germany. Germany has pointed fingers at Dassault for impeding progress in the FCAS phase by insisting on sole leadership.

While Dassault has rebuffed accusations of breaching agreements, the French firm seeks definitive control over the core fighter segment moving forward. Meanwhile, historical precedents loom, with France previously opting out of the Eurofighter project. Despite the complications, discussions continue, with both Airbus and German officials reiterating their commitment to the initiative.

