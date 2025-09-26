Maharashtra Congress to Launch Agitation Against Insufficient Aid for Farmers
Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal criticized the state government's inadequate aid for farmers, stating it won't exceed Rs 3,000 per hectare. He announced a statewide protest for October 3, demanding a 'wet drought' declaration and substantial compensation. Sapkal accused the BJP-led government of insufficient crisis management.
In a sharp critique of Maharashtra's government, Congress leader Harshwardhan Sapkal announced a statewide protest on October 3 against what he termed as meager aid for flood-hit farmers. During his visit to affected regions, he noted that farmers are not even getting Rs 3,000 per hectare and called for a declaration of 'wet drought'.
Sapkal demanded a comprehensive compensation package, including Rs 50,000 per hectare, Rs 2 lakh per acre for land losses, and free seeds and fertilizers for the Rabi season. He emphasized the history of Congress fighting for farmers' rights, vowing to intensify their agitation.
The Congress leader lambasted the BJP-led government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for inadequate response and prioritizing the Surjagad iron ore mining project over farmer relief. Sapkal expressed disdain for the government's handling of the situation amidst continuous rainfall since May.
