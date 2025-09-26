YS Sharmila's Bold Stand: Fighting for Farmers' Rights
APCC president YS Sharmila protested against the NDA government, accusing it of neglecting farmers' welfare. Leading a program in Vijayawada, she demanded immediate government action to support farmers, criticizing the lack of fair crop prices, proper resources, and timely aid. She highlighted the plight of various crop farmers.
YS Sharmila, the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), led a protest in Vijayawada, accusing the NDA government of neglecting farmers. She demanded immediate action from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to address what she describes as the 'distress' faced by farmers across the state.
Throughout the protest at Andhra Ratna Bhavan, Sharmila lambasted the government for supposedly failing to provide adequate crop prices, necessary resources for cultivation, and proper fertilisers. She portrayed a grim picture of Andhra Pradesh farmers grappling with an inadequate support system.
Sharmila's remarks highlighted various challenges, listing crops like onion, rice, and chilli as symptomatic of farmers' struggles. Calling for an end to misleading promises, she urged the government to guarantee minimum support prices and vital resources to secure agricultural livelihoods.
