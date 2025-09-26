"Centre was after him": J-K CM Omar Abdullah on reports of Sonam Wangchuk's arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday termed the reports of activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest an "unfortunate" step; however, he also said that the move wasn't unexpected as the Central government was "after him since yesterday." Speaking to reporters, Abdullah criticised the Central government for failing to fulfil the promises they had made to the people of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

"He was arrested? It is unfortunate. Given the way the central government has been after them since yesterday, it seemed like something like this might happen. They were made promises, just like we were. Now I don't understand what compels the central government to renege on promises it makes..." the Chief Minister said. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to reports of police arresting Ladakh activist Sonam Wangchuk, two days after violence broke out during protests in Leh.

Expressing concerns, Kejriwal criticised the Central government's handling of the situation, calling its actions "oppressive and dictatorial." Drawing parallels with mythological and historical figures, he posted on X, "Ravana's end also came. Kansa's end also came. Hitler's and Mussolini's end also came. And today, people hate all those individuals. Today in our country, dictatorship is at its peak. The end of those who practice dictatorship and arrogance is very bad."

Former Delhi Minister and AAP leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, also launched an attack on the ruling BJP over reports of Sonam Wangchuk's arrest, claiming that the arrest of Sonam Wangchuk shows that the "end of the BJP's central government is approaching." He further alleged that the BJP government sees every movement as the "doom" of their power and hence is taking such actions.

"Fear is good. The arrest of Sonam Wangchuk shows that the BJP's central government is seeing its end approaching. Just as Kansa was seeing his end, hearing it, and out of fear, considered every child of Devaki as his doom. Similarly, today the BJP government sees every movement as the doom of their power. This fear is visible on their social media handles. This fear is good," Bharadwaj posted on X. Meanwhile, Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir accused the Centre of "mishandling" the situation while denying his party's role in the September 24 violence in Leh. He demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

"I just got to know that he (Sonam Wangchuk) has been arrested. He is a respectable man who has dedicated himself to the cause of Ladakh. This is an unwanted step. The people of Ladakh have always been known for their peace-loving nature. A group of activists has been protesting for the last 6 years. Among these activists, two fell severely ill. Looking at this, the youth got agitated...The government has shared a photo showing a Congress councillor allegedly instigating people. The Congress councillor has challenged it, saying that it was not him. No Congress worker had any involvement in this violence. The local Congress unit has demanded a judicial inquiry into the whole incident. It is wrong to blame Congress. The govt there mishandled the whole incident," Mir said. A demonstration demanding statehood for Ladakh and inclusion of the Union Territory under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution had turned violent and targeted the BJP office in Leh on Wednesday, September 24.

Prohibitions under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNS), 2023, continued to be imposed in Leh on Friday, with a ban on the assembly of five or more persons in the district. Earlier, Wangchuk had said on Thursday that "he would be happy to be arrested" because it would make people aware of the issue. "After violence, all the blame was put on Sonam Wangchuk. I also got information that a case under the Public Safety Act is being prepared against me, which would allow them to jail me for up to two years without trial or bail... I would be happy to be arrested anytime because it will make people more aware, rather than me being outside the jail. People will see that the man who brought pride to the country is in jail and will understand how the country is governed. Perhaps, this will be the last series of my service to the country," Wangchuk had told ANI. (ANI)

