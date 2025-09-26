Europe's Struggle for Digital Sovereignty Amid US Criticism

In a pointed critique of transatlantic relations, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused the United States of discarding established international norms. Speaking in Berlin, Merz underscored what he sees as a significant shift in US behavior, expressing concerns over the impact on parliamentary democracy and judicial independence.

Addressing a summit audience, Merz lamented the erosion of global commitments, noting the increasing impatience with abiding by rules, laws, and treaties. He warned that these developments represent a long-term trend unlikely to reverse after upcoming US elections.

Merz also called for Europe to bolster its digital autonomy, advocating for a stronger focus on regional data centers and reduced dependency on American software solutions. He urged European nations to unite in pursuit of greater independence in digital matters.