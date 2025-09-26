Left Menu

Netanyahu Condemns Western Support for Palestinian Statehood at U.N.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticized Western nations at the U.N. for supporting Palestinian statehood, suggesting it endorses violence against Jews. His statement follows increased international backing for Palestine amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. Netanyahu remains firm on opposing Palestinian statehood, prioritizing Israel's security and counter-terrorism efforts.

In a scathing address at the United Nations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned Western nations for their support of Palestinian statehood, accusing them of rewarding violence against Jews. His comments come as the international community increasingly backs Palestine in the wake of ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Netanyahu highlighted recent endorsements from countries such as France, Britain, and Canada, labeling their actions as a 'mark of shame.' He argued that recognizing a Palestinian state sends a dangerous message that terrorism pays, particularly following the recent violence on October 7 led by Hamas militants.

The Israeli leader remains steadfast in his opposition, asserting that a Palestinian state will not be established under his government. Despite mounting pressure, Netanyahu insists that Israel must continue its fight against Hamas while leveraging support from the U.S., its key ally.

