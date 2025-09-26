Left Menu

France's Budget Deficit: Balancing Act Ahead

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu targets a reduction in the budget deficit to 4.7% of GDP by 2026 and 3% by 2029. He rules out re-introducing a wealth tax and urges a reevaluation of the tax burden. Lecornu downplays concerns about France's debt amid potential budget disagreements.

French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu unveiled his ambitious plan on Friday to trim France's burgeoning budget deficit. By 2026, he aims to reduce it to 4.7% of GDP and further to 3% by 2029, marking a significant fiscal commitment by his government.

Lecornu made it clear that the reintroduction of a wealth tax is off the table. Instead, he advocates for changes in how the tax burden is distributed, although he refrained from providing detailed measures. His approach suggests a focus on equitable tax reforms without burdening the wealthy.

While acknowledging the looming risk of budgetary standoff, which could escalate the deficit to 6%, Lecornu confidently dismissed fears about France's debt situation, assuring that institutions like the IMF are not a current concern for France.

