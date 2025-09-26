France's Budget Deficit: Balancing Act Ahead
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu targets a reduction in the budget deficit to 4.7% of GDP by 2026 and 3% by 2029. He rules out re-introducing a wealth tax and urges a reevaluation of the tax burden. Lecornu downplays concerns about France's debt amid potential budget disagreements.
- Country:
- France
French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu unveiled his ambitious plan on Friday to trim France's burgeoning budget deficit. By 2026, he aims to reduce it to 4.7% of GDP and further to 3% by 2029, marking a significant fiscal commitment by his government.
Lecornu made it clear that the reintroduction of a wealth tax is off the table. Instead, he advocates for changes in how the tax burden is distributed, although he refrained from providing detailed measures. His approach suggests a focus on equitable tax reforms without burdening the wealthy.
While acknowledging the looming risk of budgetary standoff, which could escalate the deficit to 6%, Lecornu confidently dismissed fears about France's debt situation, assuring that institutions like the IMF are not a current concern for France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sebastien Lecornu Sets Course: No Wealth Tax, Pension Reform Stands
Leapmotor Chairman Faces Legal Setback Over Subsidiary's Debt
Trapped in Debt: The Dark Side of Online Lending Apps in the Philippines
SC upholds JSW Steel's Rs 19,700 cr resolution plan for debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd.
Pakistan's Historic Restructuring Deal to Combat Power Sector Debt