Tragedy at Dawn: Local Congress Leader Shot in South Delhi

A local Congress leader was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants during his morning walk near a park in South Delhi's Begumpur area. The incident occurred following a heated argument which escalated to violence, according to police sources.

The victim, identified as Lakhpat Singh Kataria, was attacked with a bat-like object before three gunshots were fired, causing panic among nearby residents. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kataria succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible land dispute with local slum dwellers as the motive, though police have not confirmed this. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and have registered a case to identify the perpetrators who fled on a motorcycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)