Tragedy at Dawn: Local Congress Leader Shot in South Delhi

A local Congress leader named Lakhpat Singh Kataria was shot dead by two unidentified men during his morning walk in South Delhi's Begumpur area. Police suspect an ongoing land dispute might be the motive. The attackers struck Kataria with a bat-like object before shooting him and fleeing on a motorcycle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:15 IST
A local Congress leader was tragically shot dead by unidentified assailants during his morning walk near a park in South Delhi's Begumpur area. The incident occurred following a heated argument which escalated to violence, according to police sources.

The victim, identified as Lakhpat Singh Kataria, was attacked with a bat-like object before three gunshots were fired, causing panic among nearby residents. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Kataria succumbed to his injuries.

Preliminary investigations suggest a possible land dispute with local slum dwellers as the motive, though police have not confirmed this. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and have registered a case to identify the perpetrators who fled on a motorcycle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

