Punjab Assembly Challenges Centre Over Insufficient Flood Relief Efforts

The Punjab Assembly, led by the AAP government, passed a resolution criticizing the BJP-led Centre for inadequate flood relief aid. It condemned the Prime Minister's Office for not addressing Punjab Chief Minister's requests for a meeting and slammed the relief package as insufficient for addressing the devastating impact of the floods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:39 IST
In a sweeping move, the AAP-led Punjab government unveiled a resolution demanding a more substantial flood relief package from the BJP-led Centre. The Punjab Assembly condemned the Centre's failure to address the state's requests in what they deemed a 'cruel mockery' of Punjab's genuine needs amidst catastrophic floods.

Intensifying the debate, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema lambasted the Centre for announcing a Rs 1,600 crore relief promise during the Prime Minister's visit that never materialized. He highlighted the exclusion of BJP MLAs from the discussion, emphasizing the state's expectation for a substantial Rs 20,000 crore package amid unresolved pending issues.

Amid heated debates, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa criticized both the Centre and AAP, predicting administrative failures contributed to the devastation. Bajwa proposed an independent judicial investigation, while Shiromani Akali Dal's Manpreet Singh Ayali called for an enquiry committee to safeguard farmers' futures from similar calamities.

