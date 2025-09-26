Left Menu

Sebastien Lecornu Sets Course: No Wealth Tax, Pension Reform Stands

Newly appointed French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has ruled out reintroducing a wealth tax or suspending pension reforms while working on France's 2026 budget. Facing pressure to achieve fiscal fairness, Lecornu seeks parliamentary consensus amid a political crisis. His policy stances challenge expectations for significant changes under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-09-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 26-09-2025 22:51 IST
Sebastien Lecornu Sets Course: No Wealth Tax, Pension Reform Stands
Sebastien Lecornu

Newly appointed French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has firmly ruled out the reintroduction of a wealth tax and the suspension of pension reforms as he faces the challenge of forming France's 2026 budget.

Lecornu, who was appointed amid political upheaval, emphasized the importance of achieving consensus with party leaders and unions. Despite calls for seismic changes, he signaled continuity by maintaining a budget deficit target close to that of his predecessor, Francois Bayrou.

With President Emmanuel Macron's alliance lacking a majority, Lecornu will require support from both conservative and socialist factions to pass the budget. Opposition figures are critical, with Socialist MP Arthur Delaporte expressing skepticism about any significant shifts from previous policies. As debates on fiscal justice continue, the pressure to secure a compromise is growing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

Chinese Student Activist Detained: The Global Reach of Beijing's Crackdown

 United States
2
Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

Suryakumar Yadav's Captaincy Struggles Continue Amid Asia Cup Challenges

 United Arab Emirates
3
Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

Tension Erupts: Protesters and Federal Agents Clash at Chicago ICE Facility

 United States
4
Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

Uttarakhand Exam Paper Leak Sparks Protests: Students Demand CBI Probe

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025