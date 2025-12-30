Left Menu

Italy's 2026 Budget: A Balancing Act Amid Criticism

Italy's Parliament approved a 2026 budget focused on reducing the deficit to 2.8% of GDP. The budget, valued at about 22 billion euros, faced opposition for not addressing low wages and high taxes. Approximately 25% of its funding comes from the financial sector, which has raised concerns.

Italy's Parliament has given the green light to the government's 2026 budget, a financial plan intending to slash the nation's deficit to 2.8% of GDP. This move adheres to the European Union's economic mandates, with the budget estimated at 22 billion euros.

Despite its approval, the budget drew significant criticism from the centre-left opposition. Critics argue that it falls short of addressing crucial issues such as inadequate salaries and oppressive taxes, which plague Italy's working class.

The financial sector bankrolls about a quarter of the budget, triggering tax hikes on banks and insurance companies. The European Central Bank warned that these levies might further restrict credit access for families and businesses.

