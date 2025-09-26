BRS President Condemns Arrest of Environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has issued a scathing critique of the government's arrest of environmental advocate and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, describing the act as "shameful, illegal, and undemocratic." Rao took to social media platform X to express his disapproval, labeling Wangchuk as a "patriotic citizen" devoted to national and environmental causes, and warning that such actions signal a threat to democratic freedoms.

Wangchuk's arrest, allegedly for "inciting violence" amid protests in Ladakh calling for statehood and constitutional inclusion, was confirmed by his family. The demonstration had turned violent, targeting the BJP's office in Leh, and prompted the Ministry of Home Affairs to revoke the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act license of Wangchuk's organization. The arrest has sparked intense criticism from opposition leaders, with Congress accusing the BJP of mismanaging the situation and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal branding the arrest as indicative of a "dictatorship."

Senior political figures, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, have voiced concerns over the central government's handling of promises made to the region. Meanwhile, authorities have enacted prohibitions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, in Leh, restricting the assembly of people following the protests. The situation remains tense as opposition voices continue to rally against the measures taken by the central government.

