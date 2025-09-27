UN Security Council Blocks Delaying Tactics in Iran Sanctions Standoff

The UN Security Council firmly rejected a last-minute attempt to delay the reinstatement of sanctions on Iran, a decision made just one day before the sanctions deadline. This decision follows Western countries' assertions that prolonged discussions with Iran yielded no concrete agreements.

The sanctions come into effect in accordance with the 2015 nuclear deal Iran signed with world powers. The diplomatic move involves reactivating the UN "snapback" sanctions, scheduled to be implemented imminently.

The sanctions will have profound economic repercussions for Iran, including freezing its foreign assets, halting arms transactions, and imposing penalties on its ballistic missile program, further exacerbating the country's economic challenges.