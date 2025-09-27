Broadcast Giants Reverse Stance, Bring Back 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on ABC Affiliates
Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group have resumed airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their ABC-affiliated stations after facing pressure from lawmakers and public criticism. The move follows Disney's decision to lift a suspension on Kimmel due to controversial comments, amidst national debate surrounding free speech and media regulation.
In a significant reversal, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group announced on Friday that they will resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their ABC-affiliated stations, reaching nearly a quarter of U.S. households. This decision comes after considerable pressure from lawmakers and public outcry following Disney's suspension of the show.
The suspension, prompted by comments made by host Jimmy Kimmel about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was a flashpoint in a broader national debate over free speech and the role of media regulation. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) previously warned broadcasters of potential fines or license issues for airing Kimmel's show, intensifying the issue.
Despite the controversy, both Nexstar and Sinclair have decided to air Kimmel's program, independent of external influences. The networks had faced risk of financial penalties and renegotiation of contracts with Disney, along with growing pressure from Hollywood creators to uphold the principles of free speech.
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Upholds Journalism and Free Speech in Adani Case
Karnataka High Court Upholds Social Media Regulation
Disney vs. Trump: Kimmel Showdown Looms
Karnataka High Court Upholds Government's Social Media Regulation Authority
Nexstar Media Group Challenges Disney's Plans for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'