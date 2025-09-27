Broadcast Giants Reverse Stance, Bring Back 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on ABC Affiliates

In a significant reversal, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Nexstar Media Group announced on Friday that they will resume airing 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on their ABC-affiliated stations, reaching nearly a quarter of U.S. households. This decision comes after considerable pressure from lawmakers and public outcry following Disney's suspension of the show.

The suspension, prompted by comments made by host Jimmy Kimmel about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was a flashpoint in a broader national debate over free speech and the role of media regulation. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) previously warned broadcasters of potential fines or license issues for airing Kimmel's show, intensifying the issue.

Despite the controversy, both Nexstar and Sinclair have decided to air Kimmel's program, independent of external influences. The networks had faced risk of financial penalties and renegotiation of contracts with Disney, along with growing pressure from Hollywood creators to uphold the principles of free speech.