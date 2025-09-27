Left Menu

Trump's Campaign Against Political Enemies: Lisa Monaco in the Crosshairs

U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the firing of Lisa Monaco, Microsoft’s global affairs president, citing her as a threat to national security. This follows the indictment of James Comey, with Trump hinting at more charges against his adversaries. Microsoft and Monaco have not commented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 05:40 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 05:40 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged Microsoft to dismiss Lisa Monaco, its global affairs president, asserting she poses a national security risk due to Microsoft's government contracts. Trump's remarks came a day after former FBI Director James Comey was indicted, a move seen as part of Trump's campaign against those he regards as political foes.

Monaco, previously involved in managing the Justice Department's response to the Capitol riots, held roles in both the Obama and Biden administrations. She began her role at Microsoft in July, handling its relations with global governments, as per her LinkedIn profile. Trump took to Truth Social, deeming her a "menace to U.S. National Security" and calling for her termination.

Monaco's security clearances were revoked in February, and Trump announced her ban from federal properties, citing her alleged "wrongful acts." Neither Microsoft nor Monaco has responded to Trump's assertions. In related developments, Trump has extended his use of presidential power to target law firms, prosecutors, and tech firms perceived as adversaries, raising the stakes amid his strengthening ties with influential tech leaders.

