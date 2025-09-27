Left Menu

Fani Willis Under DOJ Scrutiny

The U.S. Department of Justice has issued a subpoena for records about the travel history of Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, known for charging President Trump in an election case. It's unclear if Willis is a target of the inquiry or will face charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice has subpoenaed records concerning the travel history of Fani Willis, the district attorney in Georgia responsible for charging former President Donald Trump in an election interference case, as reported by The New York Times.

The Times noted that it remains uncertain whether Willis is the specific target of this inquiry or if she will eventually face any charges.

