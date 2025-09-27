Rangla Punjab Fund: A Beacon of Hope Amidst Challenges

Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, announced the creation of the 'Rangla Punjab' fund to enhance relief efforts for flood victims, addressing existing constraints in the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Mann assured donors that their contributions would be used effectively and transparently.

Mann leveled criticism at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting domestic issues in favor of international engagements. He argued that the Modi government's foreign policy has not yielded substantial results and raised concerns about India's strained relationships with neighboring countries.

The Punjab Chief Minister also expressed alarm over the integrity of elections, highlighting alleged voter discrepancies. Criticizing the concept of 'one nation, one election,' Mann supported Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's call for electoral fairness, questioning government practices that could undermine democratic values.

(With inputs from agencies.)